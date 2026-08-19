Opinion: When Technology Outpaces Democracy

By David J. Butler

Every political system operates according to its own sense of time. American democracy was built to move deliberately. Modern technology expects it to move instantly. That tension may be one of the defining political challenges of our time.

The Constitution was deliberately designed to slow political decision making. Power was divided among Congress, the president and the courts. Legislation would require debate, negotiation and compromise. Federalism dispersed authority further. The Framers believed liberty was best protected by making it difficult for temporary passions to become permanent law. The system was never designed for speed. It was designed for judgment.

That did not mean American politics was ever calm or particularly thoughtful. Our history is filled with demagogues, partisan newspapers, political lies and overheated campaigns. New technologies repeatedly amplified them. The printing press weakened established authority. Radio allowed political leaders to speak directly to entire nations. Television elevated image alongside ideas. But social media has done something different. It has compressed political time.

Every public event is now immediately transformed into a political contest. Congressional hearings become viral clips before they conclude. Presidential statements are dissected sentence by sentence. Universities, corporations and public figures face demands to respond immediately to events about which basic facts may still be uncertain. That is not simply changing political rhetoric. It is changing the incentives under which democratic government operates.

For much of American history, institutions absorbed at least some of the pressure generated by public disagreement. Political parties negotiated internally. Congressional committees refined legislation. Civic organizations, professional associations and religious communities created opportunities for compromise before every disagreement became a national spectacle.

Many of those buffers have weakened. Digital platforms reward engagement, and engagement is most reliably generated through conflict. Outrage spreads farther than nuance. Certainty travels faster than reflection. Political influence increasingly depends less upon persuading opponents than upon energizing supporters.

The consequences extend beyond harsher rhetoric. Compromise becomes politically dangerous because every concession can instantly be portrayed as surrender. Public officials respond not only to colleagues and constituents but to millions of instantaneous reactions from people they will never meet. Institutions that require patience appear slow or indecisive simply because they continue operating as they were designed. Artificial intelligence has now raised the stakes further.

As the 2026 midterm campaign demonstrates, political campaigns no longer need merely to react instantly to events. They can manufacture remarkably convincing versions of events that never happened. AI-generated videos can depict candidates saying words they never spoke or appearing in scenes that never occurred.

That creates a new imbalance. Falsehood can be manufactured and distributed almost instantaneously. Verification still takes time. By the time a synthetic video is identified, labeled and rebutted, millions of voters may already have seen it. The political conversation may have moved on before institutions capable of establishing the truth have caught up. Technology has therefore compressed not only the time available for political judgment. It has begun compressing the time available to determine what is real.

And the pressure will only grow. Information can now be created, analyzed, altered and distributed at extraordinary speed. Financial markets react in seconds. Public opinion can form within minutes. Political leaders are increasingly judged not simply by the quality of their decisions but by how quickly they announce them.

Human judgment, however, has not accelerated. Good decisions still require gathering facts, testing assumptions, listening to competing views and weighing consequences. Negotiation still requires trust. Legislation still requires compromise. Courts still require deliberation.

Those are not defects in democratic government. They are among the qualities that distinguish constitutional decision making from impulsive rule.

There is an understandable temptation to conclude that institutions incapable of matching technological speed must themselves be modernized to move faster. Sometimes they should. Government bureaucracy can be maddeningly inefficient, and technology can make public institutions more responsive. But there is a difference between eliminating unnecessary delay and eliminating deliberation.

A Congress that takes time to negotiate legislation is not necessarily dysfunctional. A court that insists upon briefing and argument before deciding a difficult question is not obsolete. A public official who waits for reliable information before announcing a position is not necessarily weak. Sometimes waiting is governing.

The danger is that we are developing a political culture increasingly unable to recognize that distinction. If citizens come to value immediate reaction more than careful judgment, leaders will announce before they know, condemn before they investigate and legislate before they understand.

The greatest threat may therefore be larger than polarization or misinformation. It may be the growing expectation that good government should operate at the speed of social media. It cannot. And it should not.

For more than two centuries, the American experiment has depended not simply upon the right to speak but upon the willingness to listen, deliberate and occasionally reconsider. The Framers understood something our technology increasingly encourages us to forget: speed and wisdom are not the same thing.

Technology has transformed how quickly we can communicate. AI is transforming how quickly we can create information — and misinformation. Neither has transformed the pace of human judgment.

The challenge for democracy is not to win a race with technology. It is to resist being forced into one. When technology moves faster than our ability to determine what is true, and politics moves faster than our ability to decide what is wise, slowing down is not a failure of democracy. It may be one of democracy’s most important defenses.

David J. Butler is an attorney. He is president of Dvash Consulting, LLC and a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which owns and publishes Washington Jewish Week.