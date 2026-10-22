Where Do Will Jawando and Esther Wells Stand on Antisemitism, Israel?

As Montgomery County’s executive election approaches, the candidates have outlined differing positions on issues affecting the county’s Jewish community.

Democratic Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando faces Republican Esther Wells in the race for county executive, the position responsible for leading Montgomery County’s executive branch. The county executive runs county government, oversees essential services, proposes the budget and ensures taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly.

Born in Silver Spring, Jawando has served as a member of the Montgomery County Council since December 2018. He is a civil rights lawyer and activist who previously worked in the Obama White House.

Jawando is backed by endorsements from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, a Maryland Democrat, and Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund.

Also a Montgomery County local, Wells holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and her master’s in taxation. She has been an active certified public accountant since 2010 and serves as president of the Montgomery County Taxpayers League.

Combating Antisemitism

Both candidates have denounced Jewish hate, either through public statements and appearances supporting local Jewish institutions.

“Antisemitism is real, it is rising and it is happening here,” Jawando said in a statement to Washington Jewish Week. “Condemnation is where the work starts, not where it ends.”

If elected county executive, he plans to respond quickly and publicly in the event of a hate-bias incident. “Silence from leadership tells people they are on their own,” Jawando said.

He also said he’d meet regularly with Jewish communal leaders to gain firsthand perspectives, invest in Holocaust education and staff training that includes comprehensive information on antisemitism, fully fund the Office of Human Rights and continue to hold Montgomery County Public Schools accountable for “clear, consistent reporting of antisemitic incidents, a real response when they happen and public data.”

“When schools have had hate incidents, I’ve gone to stand with the students and educators affected,” Jawando said. “Jewish students should never feel unsafe or unwelcome in their own school, and too many have told us they do.”

Jawando has voted in favor of a resolution to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in Montgomery County in 2022. According to the IHRA working definition, denial of Israel’s “right to self-determination” and applying double standards to Israel, among other examples, qualify as antisemitism.

In an Oct. 20 statement to Washington Jewish Week, Wells said if she’s elected, her administration will implement a “comprehensive strategy to combat antisemitism.”

Her policy strategy includes restoring zero-tolerance accountability in MCPS, which the Anti-Defamation League said accounted for 84% of Maryland’s reported antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools in 2025.

Wells noted local police data show a “disproportionate and deeply troubling rise in anti-Jewish bias incidents” within the school district.

“I will work with MCPS board of education members and [the] MCPS superintendent to enforce strict, transparent consequences for any student or staff member who perpetuates hate speech, harassment or vandalism, ensuring Jewish students and educators are safe in their classrooms,” she said.

Expanding Security Funding

Wells also said she wants to defend the “autonomy and safety of houses of worship,” expand comprehensive security funding for faith institutions and enforce “strict legal consequences” for perpetrators of hate crimes.

She plans to build upon council member Andrew Friedson’s initiatives to increase county security grants for synagogues, temples, mosques and churches, and “fully fund” the Montgomery County Police Department.

She opposes Expedited Bill 23-26, which prohibits licensed firearm holders from carrying a firearm within 100 yards of a house of worship and “other places of public assembly.”

“Clergy and congregational boards must retain the absolute right to determine how best to safeguard their communities, whether through professional guards or trained, licensed congregants,” Wells said.

“Montgomery County prides itself on its diversity, yet its largest religious minority continues to endure the highest percentage of hate incidents,” she added. “We cannot afford performative policies that soften our houses of worship and leave our families vulnerable. I am fully committed to empowering the Jewish community, safeguarding its sacred spaces, and restoring common-sense leadership that puts the security of our people above partisan politics.”

Jawando was among the 10 council members who voted in favor of the bill, which was signed into law in July.

To better safeguard the Jewish community, Jawando said he’d be willing to explore increasing public support for security at religious institutions.

“I will maintain and work to strengthen the county’s nonprofit security grant program for houses of worship and faith-based organizations,” Jawando said. “That support should be available to every faith community facing threats… I have pushed our county government to step up public safety support. I’ll also make sure our police have strong, ongoing relationships with congregations so they know who to call and get a fast response.

“Security alone doesn’t end hate, so I’ll pair it with prevention: work in schools, swift response from leadership, and building stronger relationships between communities.”

Support for Israel

During his time as a council member, Jawando has voted multiple times to support funding to the Maryland Israel Development Center, a public-private partnership that promotes business and economic development between Maryland and Israel.

But he’s also “expressed some trepidation” around MIDC funding, according to reporting by Maryland Matters.

MIDC’s website promotes ties between Israeli and Maryland companies across various industries. Those strategic partners include many defense contractors, including ELTA North America, which is a subsidiary of the Israeli defense firm ELTA Systems Ltd.

Last fall, Jawando’s chief of staff told former Del. Saqib Ali that “Will has committed to vote against any future funding for this organization,” independent political news blog Montgomery Perspective reported.

Jawando himself clarified his position in an email to Montgomery Perspective that read, “We should never use Montgomery County tax dollars to support the development or production of offensive weapons, whether that’s bombs or munitions or anything else. For me, that’s a nonstarter and I will always oppose it.”

He added that his office is looking into “exactly how MIDC funds are used.”

On the other hand, Wells said she would not engage in any boycott, divestment and sanctions initiatives against Israeli interests.

“My administration will strictly make financial and fiduciary decisions based on the best interests of Montgomery County constituents to maximize return on investment, rather than utilizing public funds to pursue divisive geopolitical agendas,” Wells said.

She said she hopes to foster economic growth by “continu[ing] to support a vibrant, inclusive local economy that welcomes global partnerships, innovation and trade without political litmus tests.”

“As county executive, my role and focus is to make the best decisions for our county so every resident can thrive, rather than focusing on national or international issues,” Wells said.

Jawando shared a similar sentiment, though he did not directly address his views on BDS initiatives.

“Montgomery County’s job is to deliver for the people who live here: schools, public safety, housing, transit and the retirement security of our seniors,” he said. “Foreign policy is not the county executive’s role, and bringing those fights into county government would divide our residents instead of serving them.

“I know people in our county care deeply about events across the globe and they have every right to express those views. My focus as county executive will be making sure every resident is safe and respected here at home.”

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com