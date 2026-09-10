Where to Order Food for the High Holidays

The High Holidays are upon us, and with them, plenty of tasty food spreads. Rosh Hashanah is typically associated with sweets such as apples and honey, while Yom Kippur traditionally includes a fast that ends in a bagel and schmear.

Don’t want to cook? Check out these eight area restaurants, delis or bakeries to order your High Holiday goods.

Attman’s Deli — Potomac

Get a complete holiday dinner of roast brisket, herb-crusted salmon, herb-roasted chicken, sliced turkey breast or stuffed cabbage for a minimum of 10 people. The meal includes matzah ball soup and chopped liver, with a choice of noodle or potato kugel, roasted potatoes or potato latkes. Choose from a side of vegetables and plain or raisin round challah. For a Yom Kippur break-fast, feed a minimum of 10 with a smoked fish, lox or dairy buffet, with pastries and cookies for dessert. Delivery is available; order for Erev Yom Kippur by Sept. 18.

Brooklyn’s Deli & Catering — Potomac

This classic deli’s Rosh Hashanah menu includes an entree of brisket, herb-marinated roasted chicken or stuffed cabbage. Meals, for a minimum of eight people, include matzah ball soup, chopped liver, green beans and a choice of mashed potatoes or potato kugel and a tossed salad with dressing. Brooklyn’s also offers a variety of meat platters that come with freshly baked rye, assorted rolls, potato salad, cole slaw and pasta salad.

Call Your Mother Deli — Bethesda, North Bethesda, Washington, D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Reston

Bring crowd-pleasing platters to feed the masses. This popular deli with locations across the DMV offers latke platters, bagel boxes, assorted cookie and babka boxes, and apple and honey black-and-white cookie boxes — instead of the traditional black and white, expect half apple and honey with honey crumbles, half white chocolate glaze. Pickup and delivery for Rosh Hashanah from Sept. 11-13 and Yom Kippur from Sept. 20-21.

Char Bar — Washington, D.C.

This kosher restaurant’s Rosh Hashanah menu includes signature holiday entrees: maple honey-glazed Atlantic salmon, smoked prime rib, braised beef shoulder, honey pineapple smoked turkey and pulled brisket. Choose from sides — leek and mushroom stuffing, roasted carrots or duck fat potatoes — and salads, then end with an apple cobbler or fresh babka.

Baked by Yael — Woodley Park

This nut-free, kosher bakery not only offers challah and apple cakes, but the baker’s signature Apple Duffin — a muffin-donut hybrid. Baked by Yael also sells bagel platters and dessert platters perfect for hosting holiday crowds. For those with food allergies, the bakery also offers a gluten-free and vegan signature dessert platter.

Song Dog Farm Distillery — Boyds

This kosher distillery’s limited-release Apple & Honey Bourbon Liqueur, available to preorder online, is flavored with buckwheat honey and juicy apple — both symbols of Rosh Hashanah. Another limited-production offering is Spirit of Sukkot, featuring the farm’s made-from-scratch neutral spirit base distilled with citron and myrtle leaves, gently sweetened with palm date sugar.

The PoshMallow — Kemp Mill

This handcrafted marshmallow business offers a Rosh Hashanah collection with three flavors: pomegranate swirl, vanilla bean and apple & honey. The limited-edition box comes with 10 of each and can serve up to 15. Free pickup in Kemp Mill after Sept. 7.

Bethesda Bagels — Bethesda, Rockville, Potomac, D.C. and Arlington

This bagelry’s Yom Kippur menu, featuring nova lox, whitefish and homemade salad platters, will be a relief after a day of fasting. Each platter serves 10 and comes with 1 1/2 bagels per person. For smaller gatherings, family boxes can be sized for four, six or eight people, and include bagels, smoked salmon, whitefish salad, tuna salad, egg salad, cream cheese, fixings, fruit and New York-style cookies.

Here’s to a sweet new year!

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com