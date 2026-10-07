Editorial: Who Owns Zionism?

Something strange has happened to Zionism. The word that once described one of the great debates within modern Jewish life is increasingly treated as though its meaning were obvious — and damning.

Some Catholics now debate whether a Catholic can be a Zionist. On college campuses, “Zionist” is frequently used as an accusation. Some American Jews who believe Israel should continue to exist nevertheless hesitate to embrace the label. And supporters of Israel sometimes contribute to the confusion by treating criticism of Israeli policy as evidence of insufficient Zionist commitment.

Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of New York’s Central Synagogue recently offered a useful corrective. Zionism, she reminds us, was never a single political program. Theodor Herzl, Ahad Ha’am, A.D. Gordon and Rav Abraham Isaac Kook envisioned very different Jewish futures. Zionists have been socialists and capitalists, religious and secular, maximalists and advocates of partition. That history matters because Zionism answers one fundamental question, not every question about Israel.

At its core, Zionism holds that Jews constitute a people, not merely adherents of a religion, and are entitled to national self-determination in their historic homeland. Accept that proposition and an enormous number of arguments remain.

What should Israel’s borders be? What obligations does it owe Palestinians? Should there be a Palestinian state? What about settlements and settler violence? How should Israel balance its Jewish character with democratic equality? Zionists can disagree — fiercely — about all of them. Supporting Jewish sovereignty does not require approval of Israeli policy.

There is another response to the confusion suggested by some: perhaps it is time to retire the word altogether. Zionism, the argument goes, was a movement to establish a Jewish state. It succeeded in 1948. Israel exists. Declare victory and move on. Instead of debating who is a Zionist, talk about Israel — its security, democracy, borders, government and obligations to Palestinians.

There is something appealing about that argument. Israel should not have to spend eternity auditioning for the right to exist. France does not require an ongoing movement defending French statehood. But the argument runs into an uncomfortable reality: the question Zionism answered has not disappeared.

Israel exists, but the legitimacy of Jewish sovereignty is still openly contested. “Anti-Zionism” today is not primarily opposition to a 19th-century political movement. It challenges the legitimacy or continuation of the Jewish state. Perhaps someday Zionism really will become primarily a historical term. We are not there yet. Abandoning the word because others have turned it into an epithet would leave unanswered the very question they are using it to ask.

Zionism should not end the argument about Israel. It should make the argument possible. Israel exercises enormous power, and that power deserves scrutiny, criticism and moral judgment. Palestinians possess legitimate national aspirations of their own. Those are arguments about the exercise of Jewish sovereignty, not its legitimacy.

No Israeli government owns Zionism. Neither do its most zealous advocates or its most determined opponents. Zionism belongs to everyone willing to defend Jewish self-determination — and then argue, as Jews have always argued, about what should come next.