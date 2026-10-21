Editorial: Who Speaks for the Haredim?

Nechumi Yaffe is almost certain to lose Israel’s Oct. 27 election. Her fledgling Haredi political party is polling well below the threshold for entering the Knesset. But the questions she is asking deserve far more attention than her candidacy is likely to receive. They go to the heart of one of Israel’s most consequential political failures.

For decades, Israel’s established ultra-Orthodox parties have been remarkably successful at exercising political power. Their representatives have negotiated generous institutional subsidies, defended educational autonomy and secured concessions on military service. Coalition governments have repeatedly accommodated their demands, often because their votes were essential to remaining in power.

But what has all that political influence accomplished for the people these parties represent?

Too many Haredi families remain trapped in poverty. Too many boys receive an education that leaves them poorly prepared for employment. Too many men remain outside the workforce. And women who shoulder much of the responsibility for supporting their families are systematically excluded from the political leadership that determines their futures.

Yaffe, a Haredi academic and the first woman to lead a Haredi party into a Knesset election, is challenging that arrangement from within. She is not calling for the abandonment of Torah study, religious observance or communal tradition. She believes those commitments can coexist with economic independence, military responsibility and meaningful participation in Israeli society.

Her challenge is particularly threatening because it undermines the premise on which the established Haredi political leadership has built its authority: that preserving religious identity requires insulating the community from much of modern Israeli life.

Yaffe rejects that false choice. She wants secular education to become a normal component of Haredi schooling, greater workforce participation and a practical approach to military service, beginning with young men who are registered in yeshivot but are not actually studying. She also wants Haredi women to have a voice in the decisions governing their lives.

These are hardly revolutionary demands. Yet in a political culture where dissent can invite ostracism, they amount to a challenge to an entrenched system of power.

And responsibility for that system extends well beyond the Haredi parties. Successive Israeli governments, left and right, have treated Haredi political support as something to be purchased rather than an opportunity to insist on policies serving the country’s long-term interests. Coalition arithmetic has repeatedly prevailed over economic necessity, military fairness and educational opportunity.

Israel can no longer afford that bargain. A rapidly growing Haredi population makes the consequences of inadequate education, limited employment and unequal military obligations increasingly difficult to ignore. These are not merely Haredi problems. They affect Israel’s economy, national security and social cohesion.

None of this requires hostility toward Haredi life. On the contrary, genuine respect for a community means caring about its future, not merely preserving the authority of those who claim to speak for it.

Yaffe may never enter the Knesset. But her candidacy exposes a question that every party seeking to govern Israel should be required to answer: Will the next government continue financing political dependency, or begin investing in genuine opportunity and shared responsibility?

Her party may not cross the electoral threshold. Her questions should.