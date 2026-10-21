Editorial: Whose Election Is It?

Nine days before Israelis go to the polls, President Donald Trump offered Benjamin Netanyahu his “Complete and Total Endorsement,” praising his leadership and suggesting that any alternative prime minister would leave America without a dependable partner against Iran.

Trump is entitled to admire Netanyahu. But when an American president tells another democracy whom it should elect, the implications extend beyond personal preference.

Israelis will vote next Tuesday, after years of war, political turmoil and bitter disagreements over their country’s future. They must decide whether Netanyahu deserves another term and what direction their government should take. Those decisions belong to Israelis, not Washington.

Trump remains influential in Israel, even as his popularity has fluctuated. His words carry the authority of the presidency and the weight of America’s indispensable security relationship with Israel. That makes his suggestion about Iran particularly troubling. American cooperation against a common threat should rest on shared national interests, not the identity of Israel’s prime minister. Israelis should not wonder whether electing another government might jeopardize their relationship with their most important ally.

Trump is hardly the first American president to become entangled in another country’s politics. Nor is he alone in using his stature to influence debate over Israel.

Former President Barack Obama recently criticized Israeli policies in Belfast, arguing that Israel had “ceded moral ground” through its reliance on military strength. More troubling was his description of Israel’s founding, suggesting that Jews took Palestinian land and expelled its inhabitants. That account overlooks centuries of Jewish attachment to the land, substantial lawful purchases from Arab landowners and Arab rejection of the 1947 partition plan. Palestinian displacement during the 1948 war was real, but it cannot be conflated with lawful land acquisition preceding independence. Obama should know the difference.

Obama acknowledged Jewish suffering, condemned Hamas and urged Palestinian nonviolence. But his account raises questions about historical completeness and Palestinian responsibility. Oct. 7 was not merely a disastrous strategy for Palestinian aspirations. It was a moral atrocity, regardless of its political consequences.

There is, however, an important distinction between the two presidents. Obama is a private citizen exercising his right to comment. Trump is the sitting president, capable of influencing American policy and commitments. Criticizing another country’s policies is not the same as intervening in its election.

Still, both examples raise questions about the responsibilities accompanying extraordinary political influence. The United States rightly objects when foreign governments seek to influence American elections. That concern should encourage restraint in our dealings with other democracies. Friendship and alliance do not confer the right to choose another nation’s leaders.

American presidents, current and former, can contribute meaningfully to international debates. They can challenge policies, defend principles and offer perspectives informed by experience. But their influence is most constructive when exercised with historical care, political restraint and respect for democratic independence.

Israel’s relationship with America is too important to become an electoral bargaining chip, and Israel’s democracy is too important to be treated as an extension of American politics.

Washington must work with whatever government Israelis choose. That is how alliances between democracies should function. The election belongs to Israel. Its consequences will affect America. But its outcome is for Israelis alone to determine.