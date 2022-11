Wilbur Lazernik, 91, of Rockville, passed away Oct. 20. He is survived by his devoted wife, Verna, of 65 years; his son, Marc; daughters, Kim and Wendy; daughter-in-law, Maryann; and granddaughter, Emily. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel