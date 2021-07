William Ketler, of Columbia, passed away on June 24. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Ketler. Loving father of Albert Ketler and Erika Ketler. Dear brother of Albert Ketler, Morris Kellman and Sidney Kellman. Grandfather of Ellie Ketler and Hannah Ketler. Loving son of the late Jennie Ketler and Robert Ketler. Contributions may be made to the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center.