William L. Hoffman

William “Bill” Hoffman of Columbia, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Sept. 10 at age 98. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; and daughter, Cindy Hankin; sisters June (Ed) Roth and Fran (Bob) Fleshin; brother-in-law, Eli Shulman; and sister-in-law, Arline (Mel) Buros. He is survived by his son, Joe (Margie) Hoffman; son-in-law, Ken Hankin; granddaughters, Stephanie (Mike) Stein, Jennifer Hankin, Ellen Hoffman and Erica Hoffman; great-grandsons, Bradley and Colin Stein; and sister, Betty Shulman.

Bill attended Ohio State University, served as a radio operator in World War II and settled in Pittsburgh, where he worked as an optometrist. Donations may be made to The Cynthia Hoffman Hankin Glioblastoma Research Fund at the National Brain Tumor Society.