Editorial: Wisdom in the Age of AI

A pope’s first encyclical is often read as a roadmap for the years ahead. It signals the priorities that will shape a papacy and the challenges the church believes deserve special attention.

Pope Leo XIV could have chosen poverty, war, migration, climate change, religious liberty or any number of traditional concerns. Instead, he chose artificial intelligence.

That choice alone makes his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, noteworthy. Yet the document’s significance extends far beyond the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. While artificial intelligence may be its subject, the encyclical’s deeper concern is humanity itself.

By making artificial intelligence the subject of his first major teaching document, Leo is signaling that technological change is not merely a practical challenge. It is a question about human values.

Many commentators have focused on Leo’s warnings about job displacement, misinformation, surveillance and concentrated power. Yet those concerns are not the heart of the document.

Leo’s central argument is that human beings cannot be reduced to data points, algorithms, productivity metrics or economic units. In a culture increasingly obsessed with efficiency, optimization and measurable outcomes, he offers a defense of those aspects of life that cannot be quantified: moral judgment, creativity, empathy, conscience, love, wonder and the search for meaning.

Perhaps that explains why the encyclical has resonated beyond religious circles. At a moment when public debate is increasingly dominated by data, expertise and technological capability, many people sense that something is missing. We know more than previous generations and possess tools they could scarcely imagine. Yet questions of purpose, character and human flourishing remain as urgent as ever.

Artificial intelligence is forcing precisely those questions. If machines can perform more tasks than ever before, what remains uniquely human? If information is available instantly, what becomes of wisdom? If technology grants unprecedented power, what moral obligations accompany it?

Artificial intelligence may be the catalyst for the discussion, but Leo is ultimately asking a much older question. A society can become more knowledgeable without becoming wiser. It can become more powerful without becoming more humane. History offers ample evidence.

The 20th century demonstrated that scientific and technological advances do not automatically produce moral progress. Prosperity, innovation and knowledge can coexist with cruelty, injustice and violence. The challenge is ensuring that our values keep pace with our capabilities.

Jewish tradition offers a useful perspective. Human dignity is not merely a gift to be protected but also a responsibility to be exercised. Technology, like every tool before it, reflects the values of those who create it and the purposes for which it is used.

That may be the most important lesson of Magnifica Humanitas. The defining challenge of the AI age is not technological. It is moral. We are becoming more knowledgeable every day. We are becoming more powerful every year. The question is whether our wisdom is keeping pace.

The future will be shaped not only by what our machines can do, but by whether we remain capable of exercising the uniquely human virtues that no machine can ever possess.