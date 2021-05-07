WJW takes 6 regional awards for journalistic excellence

For its work during a year of pandemic and lockdowns, toilet paper shortages and virtual prayer and education, Washington Jewish Week took home six awards for journalistic excellence from the MDDC Press Association, representing publications in Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

Staff Writer Eric Schucht won two awards: “Fire an unwanted birthday present for Leisure World resident” in the general news story category; and “The complete Jewish matchmaker’s guide to dating during a pandemic” in the non-profile feature category.

Editor David Holzel won for the breaking news story “Hackers loot $7.5 million from Jewish Federation endowment.”

WJW designer Jay Sevidal was cited for his news page design for the Year in Review.

Arts Correspondent Lisa Traiger was recognized in the religion reporting category for “Sure Jonathan Jordan’s Chanukah display is impressive. But just wait until next year.”

And frequent contributor Andrea F. Siegel won recognition for her feature profile “CEO of seniors readies for retirement,” about David Gamse, the longtime executive of Jewish Council for the Aged.

The awards, announced virtually this week, celebrated print and online work completed in 2020.