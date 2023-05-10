WJW wins 6 awards in regional journalism contest

Washington Jewish Week won six awards in the MDDC Press Association journalism contest. The awards recognize excellence in news media organizations in Maryland, Delaware and D.C. in 2022.

WJW’s art department won both Best in Show and 1st Place for the design of the feature story “Unmasking the Origins of Purim Costumes.”

WJW’s designers also took 2nd Place for “Change Your Name, Change Your Fate,” published when the Washington Commanders’ name was announced. The photo featured as models, publicist and media strategist Steve Rabinowitz, and documentary filmmaker Aviva Kempner.

The WJW Editorial Board’s “Psalm for a Dark Year,” published at Thanksgiving, earned a 1st Place award for editorials. The title hearkened back to a November 1941 radio broadcast, days before Pearl Harbor was bombed and America entered the world war. Like Americans of that time, the Editorial Board wrote, “we sense that we have been through a dark year. And like them, we don’t know what lies ahead.”

The feature “Who Owns Anne Frank?” by Arts Correspondent Lisa Traiger took 1st Place in the Arts & Entertainment Reporting category.

And “Antisemitic Graffiti in Bethesda Stuns Community and its Leaders” by Suzanne Pollak was awarded 1st Place in the Breaking News category.