WJW wins 7 awards in regional journalism contest

Washington Jewish Week won seven awards in the MDDC Press Association journalism contest. The awards recognize excellence in news media organizations of Maryland, Delaware and DC in 2021.

WJW won first place for general news stories for “Faced with cicadas, D.C.-area residents take shelter from the swarm,” about how the Jewish community coped with Brood X.

A first-place award went to the feature story “Experiences of Jews of color now grounded in hard data” and to the arts story “Should a non-Jewish actor play a Jew?”

Art Director Jay Sevidal won three design awards: First place for the cover showing Gil Preuss, CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington; first place for design of the feature “Favorite Day Trips”; and second place for news page design for our Summer Reading story.

And the photographs from the story “This is what unity looks like” won second place.