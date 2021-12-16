Wylie W. Burgess III, of Laurel, passed away on Dec. 8. He was 56. He is survived by his wife, Erin Lackey; children, Erica Burgess and Steven Burgess; stepson, Tyler Bull; mother, Mary Burgess-Ogden; uncle, Francis Adler; nieces, Dora Gordon, Lindsay Olson and Leslie Gordon; and nephews, David Olson and David Gordon. He was predeceased by his father, Wylie Burgess, Jr.

Contributions may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN), 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; or The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, Attn: Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 49143, Baltimore, MD 21297-9143.