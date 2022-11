Yetta Silverman, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 1. Beloved wife of the late David Silverman; devoted mother of Steve (Karen) Silverman, Harry (Suzanne Honeyman) Silverman and Daniel (Teresa) Silverman; cherished grandmother of Ashley (Josh) Schneider, Adam Silverman and Rachel Silverman; and cherished great-grandmother of Dylan and Landon Schneider.

