You Should Know… Brian Levy

Shira Kramer

While growing up in Olney, Brian Levy belonged to B’nai Shalom of Olney with his family. Levy, 26, received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a math minor from York College of Pennsylvania. Levy began working as an engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration. Now he’s a member of the FAA’s radar statement team that keeps airplane equipment running and airplanes flying. He still calls Olney home and says his peak Jewish experience was a Birthright trip last winter.

How did you decide to go on Birthright?

I always wanted to go, but I didn’t have time when I was doing normal school because I had no time off. My engineering degree fit five years into four. So, I finally wanted to go and then COVID-19 happened and I said, you know what, finally I’m going to actually sign up and do it.

How was your experience?

I just got back from Birthright in January. I was there for 10 days, and it was awesome. There were 35 of us and seven soldiers. It was truly an amazing experience.

I recently went up to New York to meet with a bunch of people, less than a month after the trip ended, just because I missed them and there was a way to hang out. I truly feel like I’ve made lifelong friends in a 10-day span. It was more fun just hanging out with the people on the bus and getting to know them and talking to them than seeing some of the locations and things.

It was truly an awesome experience and I recommend anyone, Jewish or not, go to Birthright if you can. I also recommend not going with a bunch of friends. If you go with a bunch of friends, you have more of a habit to clique up and then you don’t interact and do as much stuff.

What is your favorite Jewish food?

I’m a sucker for matzah ball soup. Something that I’ve always felt a connection to is chocolate-covered marshmallows for Passover. These always stick in my mind because, throughout all of the holidays, my cousins in New York and I would hide them.

What does a typical day at your job look like?

I’m on a couple traveling trips. I just came back from Idaho where we evaluated different radar and airplane equipment to make sure they’re in tip-top shape, as safe as possible and currently maintained the right way. I pretty much just work to keep our radar equipment up and running.

What’s your favorite part about your job?

I’ve gotten to travel to a bunch of different places and learn as much as possible on site versus sitting down and just getting things explained in an office setting.

We have GPS now. Isn’t radar old school?

My understanding is that there are so many kinds of aircraft. The smaller ones don’t have that tech. Radar allows air traffic control to see everything, even aircraft without a radio.

You’re a big Baltimore sports fan. How come?

My dad was from the Baltimore area. He was into them, so I followed suit. The Ravens have my heart. They’ve broken my heart, but I love them more than pretty much everything. ■