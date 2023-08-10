You Should Know… Lizzy Solovey

Shira Kramer

Lizzy Solovey, 32, shares her passion for writing by advising students on their own writing. A former teacher, Solovey, who recently moved to Silver Spring, works as a career advisor at the James Clark School of Engineering at University of Maryland.

A native of Baltimore, she attended Columbia University’s Teachers College for a master’s degree in the teaching of English.

What do you do as a career advisor?

I see students and advise them on resume writing, cover letter writing and LinkedIn profile development. I teach and will be teaching a couple career-related courses. I also help organize volunteers for our career fair.

Do you write in your free time?

I do, but more than anything, I really love helping other people with their writing. Apart from tutoring, I also have helped run some writing workshops for adults. I actually did a three-part nonfiction writing series during COVID. That was really fun, and it’s something that I see myself doing more of.

What are some of the most common things you help your students with?

Resumes, interviewing and job search strategy. Some students don’t know what to write and some students have too much.

How do you feel about working for the engineering school specifically?

Working with engineers is amazing. They’re really smart, motivated and honestly inspiring.When you’re walking around the halls in engineering, you know that you’re in good hands with the world and the problems that they’re trying to solve. Another reason that I do love engineering is that my dad was an engineer. I was never good at STEM myself, but it feels good to be able to combine worlds and help through the humanities.

What is something that people would be surprised to know about you?

Well, I’m not sure if it’s surprising, but I’m a Russian immigrant and I speak Russian fluently.

I’m the first bat mitzvah in three generations, so for me it really defined my identity. Because I was Russian, my family didn’t have any knowledge of their Judaism, and I’m the only person that attended a Jewish day school all the way through. I think it’s important to be able to communicate. I used Russian to communicate with my grandparents. I’d love for my future children to be able to communicate with their grandparents. I also think that it’s a unique skill.

In the current political climate, I think that knowing any second language is good for a child’s development.

How do you feel about Silver Spring as a new resident?

I really like it. I like that it’s its own little town, but that I’m so close to D.C. It’s accessible by Metro and I plan on getting more involved Jewishly. I’d love to check out the local synagogues.

What is your favorite Jewish holiday?

Rosh Hashanah. I just love the warmth of it. It has this warm glow about it. It is a time that you can start over and be with family. I also love the fall and I feel like it’s just a great fall holiday. You get to have your apples and your honey. I really like new beginnings.

What is something you’re looking forward to for the school year?

I think when you’re in a role for one year in education, you get the full experience. It takes a full year to see the whole experience. So, now that I have that under my belt, I think that I can advise students even better. Something that is fun is that I see students that I taught as an English teacher on campus and in the engineering buildings. They always do a double take, which is fun. ■

Shira Kramer is a freelance writer.