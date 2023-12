On Dec. 11, Ziva Israeli of Silver Spring, Md., passed away. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth C. Israeli. Devoted mother of Gil (Jennifer Rosenberg) Israeli, Orlee (Irwin) Panitch and the late Ron (surviving wife, April) Israeli. Loving grandmother of Joseph, Elana, Noa and Avner-Lev Israeli, Arielle (Jussi) Lundstedt and Rebecca and Shira Panitch. Dear sister of Kalman (Geula) and Emanuel (Nira) Shofman and Tami (Malachi) Vishkin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund: my.jnf.org.

