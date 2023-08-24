6 DC-area Residents Join Jewish Dems’ Young Adult Council

Six Jews from the Washington area are among the 12 young adults who have joined the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s New Leadership Council.

The D.C.-based JDCA is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization that promotes candidates and elected officials who “embrace a platform that is grounded in fairness, integrity, the Jewish value of Tikkun Olam and a strong U.S.-Israel relationship,” according to the organization.

The NLC’s members offer their perspectives to the JDCA’s national board.

The new members include:

Jonathan Allen, a University of Maryland graduate, works in government relations with ADL. Earlier, Allen served as JDCA’s outreach director. He also interned for the House Foreign Affairs Committee, then-Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and AIPAC.

Adam Berg is of counsel in the Washington office of Squire Patton Boggs. In 2017-22, he was chief counsel for the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations. Prior to that, Berg was deputy staff director and counsel with the House Rules Committee.

Olivia Hazlett is the Mid-Atlantic Community Manager with Moishe House, where she manages and enables community builders to be leaders in creating meaningful, welcoming experiences that serve the young adult Jewish community.

Darcy Hirsch is the senior director of policy and advocacy for the Interfaith Alliance and heads the organization’s policy work at the local, state and federal levels as well as its advocacy in the courts. She is the former director of Virginia and D.C. government and community Relations for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. She also served as the associate director of the ADL’s Washington D.C. regional office and as director of day school advocacy at UJA-Federation of New York.

Barry Klein has more than 20 years of experience as a political operative and communications consultant, according to the JDCA. He was a senior advisor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

Julie Zebrak is a D.C. attorney and political consultant, organizer and fundraiser. She spent 18 years at the Department of Justice. Zebrak is also the founder and CEO of Yes Moms Can, a political action group, and is co-founder of Mamas4Kamala. ■

