Fire erupts at Camp Airy

What is being reported as a “massive” fire has broken out at Camp Airy for Boys, a Jewish summer camp, in Thurmont, WBAL reported on Wednesday.

The fire began around 7:30 a.m. in the dining hall, the camp reported. Frederick County Fire and Rescue stated that 100 personnel are at the scene, and the building was empty.

So far, early reports have indicated there have been no injuries as a result of the fire.

“While it’s too early to tell the extent of the damage, we wanted to advise everyone that all campers, counselors and staff are safe and accounted for,” read a statement from the camp. “No one was injured in the event.”

Meal service and activities are being relocated, the camp added.