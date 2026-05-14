Robert Walker

Robert Jerome Walker passed away peacefully on May 5. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Lee Sher Walker and his twin sister, Barbara McFarland. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Elyse Adams (Joseph); and his two loving grandchildren, Jackson and Emily Adams of Waxhaw, North Carolina. He is also survived by two of his siblings, John E. Walker and Sue Ann Thorpe (Jr) and many additional nieces, nephews and friends. Charitable contributions can be made to The Frostburg Foundation: Class of 1966 Scholarship Fund (make sure your designation says “Class of 1966”) or the charity of your choice.

All services are entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.