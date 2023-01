On Jan. 20, Sylvia Berman Schiff, of Silver Spring and Columbia. Beloved wife of the late Norman Schiff; devoted mother of Francine (Bob) and Lenore (Matthew); loving sister of Phillip Berman; adored grandmother of Adam (Sarah), Chad (Ilyssa), Aaron (Amy) and Joshua (Becca); and cherished great grandmother of Benny, Alex, Hailey, Hannah, Ian, Emma, Stevie and Maddy. Contributions may be made to Employee Appreciation Fund — Residences at Vantage Point, 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel