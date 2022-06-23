Beatrice Grand Kaplan, of Silver Spring, died on June 11. Beloved wife of the late Solomon Kaplan; devoted and much-loved mother of Debra Kaplan Rubin of South Orange, N.J., Leslie Kaplan Klein of State College, Pa., David M. Kaplan of Chevy Chase and Michele D. Kaplan of Potomac; cherished grandmother of Michael Rubin, Jared Kaplan, Julia Kaplan, Kayla Goodman and Cheryl Goodman; loving aunt of Howard Weissman and Marsha Weissman Pfeffer. She is also survived by her son-in-law, David Rubin, and daughter-in-law, Marlene Kaplan, as well as other family and friends. Beatrice was predeceased by her sister Ann Weissman.

Beatrice served as a personnel manager in the federal government for nearly 40 years, working in agencies that included the Pentagon; the former Department of Health, Education and Welfare; the Interior Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.