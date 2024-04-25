Jeffrey Michael Deane, 77, of Annapolis, MD, and Sarasota, FL, passed away on April 4 at the Hospice of Chesapeake Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena, MD, after a fierce three-year battle with metastatic prostate bone cancer. Jeff graduated from Memphis State University and has left behind many close friends and relatives, who will forever mourn and remember some of his favorite sayings, including “ching-a-ling” and “who loves you, baby.” Jeff was a partner with Friedman, Billings, and Ramsey, Inc. in Washington, D.C., retiring in 2011. Following his retirement, he lived part-time in his dream home in Sarasota, FL. Friends and coworkers will always remember his legacy as a larger-than-life father, friend and successful investment banker. Jeff loved his Annapolis home, and everyone will forever miss his many crab feasts and gatherings on “Deane Beach.” His passion for golf, tennis and the stock market will never be forgotten, as well as his love of the Redskins and a good martini. His family — his three children, Jake, Will and Jules, and their extended cousins — were paramount to his life. Jeff leaves behind his devoted wife of 43 years, Laurie Deane; his children, Jacob Deane (Sophia Pantelides), William Deane (Sonia Turill) and Julia Deane; his grandchildren, Navy and Nicos Deane; and his sister, Nancy Peacock of Palm Beach, FL. As a family, we cannot express enough gratitude to friends and neighbors for their love and support through this difficult family time. We would also like to thank the Hospice of the Chesapeake staff, who helped us through this difficult time.

