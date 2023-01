On Jan. 6, George Gad Amir, of Rockville. Devoted husband of Michlean Amir. Beloved son of the late David and Bilha Amir. Cherished father of Dalia. Loving grandfather of three. Dear brother of Ruth Nahor, Yael (Tom) Diamant and the late Ami Amir. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel