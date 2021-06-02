Howard Gary of Boca Raton, Fla., passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on May 23. He was 74. Loving husband of the late Sharon Gary; devoted father of I. Grady (Laurie) Gary and Shana Beth Gary; loving brother of Anita “Cookie” (Rudy) Zimpel. Also survived by cherished grandchildren, Reece, Bennett and Annaliese Gary; and many adoring nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.