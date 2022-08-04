Lauren Goldfarb passed away on July 22 at age 56 after a two-year battle with ALS. She faced her diagnosis with bravery and grace and without complaints. Lauren was born to Stephen and Linda Singer in 1965. She graduated from Emory University in 1987 and went on to get a master’s degree in teaching and specialized in special education. In 1997, Lauren married Steven Goldfarb and together they raised a wonderful son, Scott.

She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Singer; and is survived by her husband, Steven Goldfarb; son, Scott Goldfarb; Ginger, her beloved dog; mother, Linda Singer; and siblings, Juliette and Stuart Singer.

Donations may be made to the Lauren Singer Goldfarb Endowment Fund for ALS research, payable to Johns Hopkins University, and addressed to the Robert Packard Center for ALS research at 855 N. Wolfe St., Ste. 270, Room 232, Baltimore, MD 21205, attn. Meg Whiteford. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.