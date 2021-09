Lorraine Diane Leavitt, of Rockville, formerly of Boston, died Aug. 22 at age 77. Lorraine is survived by her dear sister, Stephanie Ventura (Jack Ventura) and brother, Donald Leavitt (Susan). Loving aunt of Jerome Ventura, Marcia Ventura (Wendy Hueners), Atticus Ventura and the late Danny Ventura. Also survived by many loving cousins.