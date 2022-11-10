Molly (Malka) Finkel, 92, of Rockville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1 with her loving daughter, Shelly, at her side. She was born in Berlin and with her parents escaped Nazi Germany to pre-state Israel in the early 1930s. When Israel became a state in 1948, she was a sergeant in the Israeli air force. She was the Hebrew librarian for 30 years at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, retiring at age 80.

Malka was preceded in death by her husband, Seymour Finkel. She is survived by her loving and caring daughter, Shelly Finkel, of Weston, Fla.

Gifts may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation or Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School.