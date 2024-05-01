Edward Arthur Sands, 84, surrounded by his loving family, passed away peacefully on April 22. Eddie, as he was affectionately called, grew up in a caring home in Brooklyn, NY, with his parents, Max and Bess Silverman, and sister, Elaine.

After graduating from the City College of New York, he earned a master’s degree in business at the University of Illinois and joined the Army Reserves before moving to Washington, D.C., where he met Roberta Rosenfield. Eddie and “Bonnie” were married in 1964.

Two years later, Eddie, along with his father-in-law Albert “Abe” Rosenfield, opened Woodley Wine & Liquor in the Cleveland Park neighborhood. In 1982, Eddie merged with a competitor and opened Calvert Woodley Fine Wines & Spirits. The store would become a D.C. landmark.

In 2012, he was named Market Watch Leaders Retailer of the Year. Eddie loved his dear friends, all sports, movies, music, going out to dinner, watching shows, reading and spending time at his condo in Ocean City, MD.

But his passion was family. He and Bonnie have four children and seven grandchildren. Family gave him strength and joy. He was so proud of his children and the grandkids filled his heart. Eddie was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Sands.

He is survived by his children David, Steven (Valerie), Michael and Michele (Robert) Kiewe and his grandchildren Jared, Brian, Scott, Eric, Jordyn, Erin and Lilly, as well as his loving companion Joan Silverman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org).