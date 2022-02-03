Norman G. Dekelbaum, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Potomac, died on Jan. 27. Beloved husband of 54 years of Sarah Lang Dekelbaum. Devoted father of Leon, Michael the late Ron and the late Andrew Dekelbaum. Cherished grandfather of Alex and Jordan Dekelbaum. Dear brother of Jacob (Bernice) and Max (the late Anita) Dekelbaum. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Contributions may be made to The Lang Chabad Center, 3904 N. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75075 (chabadplano.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

