Barbara Krause Fried “Bobby”

Barbara “Bobby” Krause Fried, of Bethesda, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 72 years, Allan. Bobby was also a loving sister to Lawrence Krause and devoted mother to Joel, Carol, Gary (Beverly) and Leslie (Jeffrey); and she treasured her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bobby attended the University of Maryland where she met Allan. She was an active member of Phi Sigma Sigma and lifetime member of Hadassah and Brandeis. She was active in the sisterhood and other activities of Adas Israel Congregation. Donations may be made to the Terrapin Club or Adas Israel Congregation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.