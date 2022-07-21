Elaine Glass Shafrin

Elaine Glass Shafrin, of Chevy Chase, died on July 15. Beloved wife of the late Arnold M. Shafrin; grandmother of Mimi Wanka (Tim) Smith; and great-grandmother of Greta and Nathaniel Smith. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

