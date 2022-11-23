Judith Baskin Nadler Fimbres, of Annandale, died Oct. 7. She was 83. She was the daughter of the late Sid and Rose Baskin. Judy graduated from Fairfax High School in Los Angeles and received an associate’s degree from Los Angeles City College, with an emphasis on sociology.

In 1976, Judy moved her family to Washington, D.C., to accept a political appointment as special assistant to the deputy undersecretary of labor for international affairs. She received special commendation and praise from the State Department for her role in planning and administering a special symposium with high-level representatives of Mexico’s Ministry of Labor.

After the change in administrations, Judy remained in Washington to work on international labor issues before moving back to Los Angeles and then Arroyo Grande, Calif. She married local artist Ernie Fimbres. He died in 2004.

Judy is survived by her son, Scott Nadler, and son-in-law, Sgt. Rodrigo Saldivar (USMC) of Washington, D.C., and Quantico, Va.; and daughter, Sari Rose, of Los Angeles; her brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Judy Baskin, of Vienna, Va.; and an extended family of nephews and nieces. Judy’s sister, Barbara Hawthorne, of Northridge, Calif., predeceased her by two months. She is also predeceased by a son, Todd, who died in very early childhood.