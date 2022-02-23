Judith Lichtmann died peacefully on Feb. 17. She was 80. Born in Budapest, Hungary, on Jan. 13, 1942, to Dr. Leslie Bardos and Susan Bardos. After the 1956 uprising in Hungary, Judith, along with her parents and grandmother, Ilona Jonas, emigrated to the United States and lived in Manhattan where she attended the Julia Richman High School and New York University.

In 1962, she met and married her beloved husband of 59 years, Dr. Albert L. Lichtmann, and moved to Arlington and then McLean. Judith was active in Jewish organizations including fundraising for Israel Bonds and serving as a past president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Hebrew Home and chairing both the Starlight Ball and Aunt Minnie Luncheon. Judith also worked in retail sales for over 17 years at Neiman Marcus Tysons Corner.

Judith is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. Albert Lichtmann; her adoring daughters, Katherine (Kitty) Dockser (Evan) and Vivian Keller (Eric); and her grandchildren, Samantha, Drew, Julia, Benjamin and Joshua who each gave her such pride and joy.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.