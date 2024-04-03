State Senator Laurence (Larry) Levitan passed away at the age of 90 on March 20, in Bethesda, MD. He was born in Washington, D.C., to Maurice and Nathlie Levitan on Oct. 22, 1933.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara, his siblings, Miriam, Joan (Steve) and Chuck, along with his daughters, Jennifer, Michelle and Lisa. Pop Pop to Mackie (Jake), Brady (Jason), Griffin, Fallon and step-granddaughter Lisa (Lauren). His great-grandchildren gave him a special joy, Cole, Cam and Shay. Larry leaves behind many

nieces, nephews and cousins. His friends were family, especially “The Boys,” a group of friends from elementary school and Camp Saginaw. He grew up in NW Washington, D.C.,

in the same house as his mother. Larry went to Wilson High School, college at Washington and Lee and George Washington University for law school. He met Barbara on a blind date.

That first date he brought her to his parents’ house for a home cooked meal. This Barbara was a keeper and they married in 1957. They moved to Potomac, MD, in 1964, where they would spend the next 48 years. He was a successful lawyer and a founding partner in several law firms including Levitan Ezrin Cramer West and Weinstein, LLC in Chevy Chase.

Larry won his first election as Delegate in the Maryland State House in 1970. In 1974, he ran for State Senate from District 15 in Montgomery County. In 1978, he was named the Chairman of the Budget and Taxation Committee, a position he held for the next 16 years.

He loved politics. He loved helping people. Larry always worked well with everyone. He was a politician’s politician. It did not matter what your party affiliation might be, he was willing to listen to and work with all sides. He called everyone his friend and meant it. He had many successes while in office. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation check off on the Maryland tax form was his idea. Larry helped Maryland keep its AAA bond rating. He is the reason most escrow accounts earn interest in Maryland.

Locally, he helped make Strathmore a success and Suburban Hospital build a helipad. He was “retired” from politics in 1994. He joined the law firm Rifkin Livingston Levitan & Silver LLC. Larry enjoyed being able to remain in Annapolis fighting for causes he believed in. He was asked to sit on several boards and was happy to help wherever his expertise was needed.

Larry and Barbara sold their home in Potomac in 2012, and eventually retired full time to Bethany Beach, DE, where Larry enjoyed playing tennis and golf and joined the condo

board. They loved having their family visit the beach. There was nothing better than a full house.

Just as they were about to move back to Bethesda, Larry took ill. His friends helped bring him home, where he was lucky enough to spend his final few months surrounded by family and friends.

Right to the end, Larry always had a “please,” “thank you” and smile for everyone he met. He was truly a great man will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Larry’s name to the Nathlie Levitan Memorial Endowed Scholarship, Montgomery College Foundation, 900 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850, or the charity of your choosing.