Lee Frank Zemil, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Sept. 2. He was the husband of the late Barbara Zemil; father to Mark Zemil, Stewart (Carla) Zemil and Sharon (James) Whitt; brother of Ruth Tuchman and the late Terry Campagna and the late Eileen Rothenberg; and the great-grandfather of Eden, Lane, Ben and Charlie.

Lee grew up in Baltimore and then moved to Washington, D.C. where he met his wife, Barbara, who he married in 1956. They settled in Silver Spring and had a second home in Sarasota. Lee served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War in Platoon 223. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).