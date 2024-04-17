Naomi Harburg Levy passed away at her home in Chevy Chase, MD, on April 8. She was 94. She is survived by her son, Jonathan, her daughter-in-law, Carole Katz, and her grandchildren, Devra Katz Levy and Noah Katz Levy.

Naomi was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1930, and grew up in Lynn, MA, the only child of Rabbi Israel Harburg and Helen Brody Harburg. Naomi graduated from Connecticut College in 1950 with a degree in Social Anthropology. Soon after college, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she met Martin Levy, whom she married in 1955.

Naomi worked for many years as a technical editor working mostly on scientific journals and books. She and Martin were very happily married for 50 years until Martin died in 2005. They had two children, Daniel and Jonathan.

Daniel, a Ph.D. student in Semitic Languages, tragically died in 1983. Jonathan is a professor at Miami University in Ohio. Naomi was a life-long learner who took many courses and attended lectures even when she had to switch to participating virtually.

She was active in her synagogue. She loved reading, quilting and a good happy hour. She will be remembered for her long and many friendships, her wisdom and her generosity.

Donations in Naomi’s memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders or Planned Parenthood.