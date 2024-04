On April 10, Thomas Gary Peretzman of Ashburn, VA, passed away. Beloved husband of Annette Tworecke Peretzman. Devoted father of Joshua (Jean) and Seth (Jessica) Peretzman. Loving grandfather of Quinn, Fischer, Sadie and Evie Peretzman. Dear brother of Lynn (Tom) Meyer and Cari (Norman Brown) Peretzman.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or to StoneSprings Hospital Center (hcavirginia.com).