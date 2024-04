On April 9, Richard Gorman, Ph.D., of Potomac, MD, passed away. Devoted husband of Joan Fisk Gorman. Beloved father of Susan Gorman Maloney, M.D., and Elizabeth Gorman. Loving brother of Helen (Stephen) Dressner and Gail (Howard) Webber. Cherished grandfather of Michael and Lilly Maloney. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists or Jews United for Democracy and Justice.

