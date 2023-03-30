On March 24, Sara (nee Cohen) Katz, of Bethesda, passed away peacefully. She was 99. Beloved wife of the late Harold Golden Katz and mother of the late Dr. Gary Phillip Katz. Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 11, 1923, to Bessie Dynofsky and Samuel Cohen. Raised in Washington, D.C., she graduated from Roosevelt High School and married her beloved Harold in 1948. She was a devoted mother to Steve Katz (Joyce), Suzi Mouallem (Marc) and the late Gary Katz; and cherished grandmother to Gabriel Mouallem.

The family is extremely grateful for the tender care and devotion she received over the years from Patience Darko and Esther Addo. They enabled our mother to complete her life with dignity, grace and peace.

Donations may be made to JSSA. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral practices of Greater Washington contract.