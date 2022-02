Debra Kimelblatt Reed, of Gaithersburg, passed away on Jan. 31. She is survived by her mother, Irene Kimelblatt; brother, David Kimelblatt; sister-in-law, Mary Kimelblatt; aunt, Diane Levy; and three nieces and a nephew. Donations may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society (mchumane.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

