Norman Douglas Klein, of Bethesda, passed away on March 17. He was 91.

Originally from Lynn, Mass., Norman was a graduate of Harvard College and once discharged from the Army, studied law at Boston University. He had a distinguished 44-year career at the Federal Maritime Commission, first as hearing counsel and then as an administrative law judge. In 1992, Norman was appointed the chief administrative law judge for the commission, a position he held until his retirement in 2005.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty; daughter, Sarah (Andrew Schechter); son, Samuel (Lauren) and grandchildren, Acadia, Leah, Hannah, Madeline and Evan. He is predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Oxman, of Clearwater, Fla.

Donations may be made to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra or the Suburban Hospital Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.