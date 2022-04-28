Rhoda L. Goldstein, of Bethesda, died on April 13. She was 92. Born in New York City and raised in Washington, D.C., she attended Eastern High School. Although awarded an art college scholarship, she instead attended George Washington University while working at various jobs.

She joined the Washington Wholesale Grocery firm and soon was named the only woman buyer in the food industry in the country. While raising three children, Rhoda transitioned to the real estate business where she received many top salesperson awards. Rhoda rose to become a senior vice president of condominium conversions for Cathedral Corporation. Upon retirement, she returned to painting, with her work being exhibited in several art shows.

She was predeceased by her husband, David Carl Goldstein. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Frankel (Glenn) and Terri Cohen (Ira); a son, Scott Goldstein (Polly); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Norman Polmar. Contributions may be made to Dysautonomia International.