Simone Mechaly, of Brookeville, died on Jan. 3. Beloved mother of Orly (Fredric Richardson) Mechaly, Joelle (Donny) Brooke and Batsheva Mechaly; loving sister of Jacques and Rachelle Assouline, Ruth, Sylvain, Eva, Corrine, Sam and Barbara Assouline; dear grandmother of Joni Williams, Bianca Rupert, Leila Tibbs, and Audrey, David and Elijah Richardson. Contributions may be made to Magen David Sephardic Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.